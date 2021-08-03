Google Maps for iPhone is getting a long-awaited feature

finally ! Google has taken a long time to roll out this feature to the iPhone. Google Maps will have a dark mode on iOS.

Google just announced a new update for Google Maps, just a few days after it arrived New widgets. These two tools provide access to pre-configured searches, and provide you with information about traffic or a specific site.

Dark mode, finally!

In the next few days, you will be able to detect the dark mode of Google Maps on iPhone. You can activate it via settings, quite simply. Oddly enough, it took so long for this feature to be integrated into Maps on iOS. You can actually enjoy it on Android for a long time, though The full dark mode was only released this year.

Google Maps

Google has also taken it a step further with a new feature that allows you to share your location in real time while sending an SMS by tapping on the Google Maps icon. By default, your location is shared for one hour, you can choose to extend it up to three days or turn it off by pressing the stop button.

This last option is already available, you just need to update the application.