Free Fall Wins Grand Prix at REGARD Festival

The official competition jury, made up of Sophie Dupuy, Manon Barbeau, Miss May, Caroline Monet and Céline Rostan, crowned the works of Emmanuel Tenenbaum. Because it’s a powerful movie that drives its viewer into its story, so much so that we can hope for the worst so that his character will benefit. Because it is a movie that confronts us and makes us think The jury commented on the press release published by the festival. This award was presented by the Saguenay Cinema Bureau.

Four other prizes were awarded by this jury. Quebec Annie St-Pierre won the Canadian Grand Prix with The Grandes Claques. In addition, she was awarded the Jury Prize for Short Film white eye By Israeli Tomer Shoshan.

Won the award for Best Animated Feature pedestrians Directed by Belgian director Peter Coedeser.

Finally, the five members of the official competition jury chose to reward Ammar Shabib, from British Columbia, for his documentary. Joe Buffalo.

Y’a pas d’heure pour les women was produced by Quebec Sarah El Abed. Photo: Festival REGARD

Critics Awards

The FIPRESCI International Critics’ Prize, awarded for the Best Canadian Short Film in the Official Competition, has been awarded to There is no time for a woman Written by Quebec Sarah Al-Abed.

The Quebec Critics’ Jury has chosen to award the AQCC Quebec Critics’ Prize to Malbec Directed by Ismael Geoffroy Chandotis.

Online until June 27

The program’s 155 short films can be viewed online through June 27 at a cost of $30. Just over 400 people chose this formula.

About 1,600 people participated in various evenings in urban driving mode. Statistics for theatrical performances will be released later.