hurricanes | Three-year contract and Rod Princemore Coach of the Year award

Rod Brind’Amour has secured a three-year contract extension from Carolina Hurricanes, which has just led him to three straight games in the playoff.

Aaron Bird

News agency

Hours later, Brind’Amour learned that he was the winner of the Jack-Adams Trophy, awarded to the best coach in the NHL for the last campaign.

Under his tutelage, the Hurricanes won the Central Division title before losing in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning, holders of the Stanley Cup.

Brind’Amour’s 50-year contract has expired this season. However, he and Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon have indicated publicly that they expect to agree on a contract extension.

“It was just a matter of time,” Brindmore said Thursday.

Bringmore, who won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 after reaching the 2002 final, got the organization back on track after the team was disqualified from the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

After taking office in 2018, Brendamore led her team to the playoffs, defeating the then-championship Washington Capitals en route to the Eastern Final. Last year, he went into the playoffs after winning the qualifying round in the Toronto Bubble.

It was the first time this season that the team reached the playoffs three years in a row since moving from Hartford in 1997.

“I would find it hard to think of doing this work elsewhere because this team is part of me,” Brindmore insisted. I was here for the moons. It says more about the people you come to work with every day. This would not be the case elsewhere. ”

Brentmore is 120-66-20 in three seasons and 17-17 in the playoffs. He won the Jack-Adams Award for the first time in his career.

Joel Quinville of the Florida Panthers and Dean Evason of the Minnesota Wild were other finalists for Coach of the Year.