Earlier this summer, the Carolina Hurricanes lost second-line position as a striker Vincent Trochek He used his unrestricted free agent status to leave the roster and sign a 7-year, $39.375 million contract with the New York Rangers.

At that time, the team management claimed that it was up to the young striker Jesperi Kotkaniemi To up his game and make up for Trocheck’s loss by taking the reins of the second line.

The organization’s faith in Kotkanemi appears to be shaken to say the least as the Hurricanes announced today that they have signed a new midfielder, the veteran. Paul Stastneyon a one-year contract.

Everything indicates that it is he and not Kotkaniemi who will be tasked with leading the second line to start the season when the latter has to settle into playing on the fourth line, behind. Jordan StahlLike last season. We very much doubt that a seasoned veteran of Stastney’s caliber fell into the Carolinas to advance to the fourth grade.

22 years Jesperi Kotkaniemi She collected a record of 12 goals and 17 assists for a total of 29 points in 66 games last season.

he is 36 years old, Paul Stastney She collected a record of 21 goals and 24 assists for a total of 45 points in 71 games last season.

It is reported that next season he will start a new 8-year contract worth a total of $38.56 million, or an average of $4.82 million per year, from Kotkaniemi.

It will be very interesting to see the performance of the young striker when the season begins.