While negotiating his new contract with Montreal Canadiens, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also has to deal with the illness of his father, Mikael, who suffers from cancer.

Mikael Kotkanyemi is head coach with the U-20 team of Roman Loko, Finland. The club also announced the news on social media, on Wednesday, without specifying the nature of the disease. The coach, whose tumor was removed during the operation, will be away from the team while he undergoes the necessary treatments.

Mikael Kotkanyemi and Loko call on the media to respect everyone’s privacy. Kotkaniemi, the club and their representatives will not give any statements or interviews during the treatment and recovery periods, one can read on the official Instagram account of the training. As a company, we fully support Kotkaniemi and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is currently a compensated free agent. The 21-year-old has five goals and 20 points in 56 games in 2020-21, adding five goals and eight points in 19 playoffs.