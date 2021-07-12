Gold Cup: Canada’s first win

Canada got off to a good start in the Gold Cup with a 4-1 victory over Martinique at Mercy Park in Kansas City.

• Read also: Gold Cup: Canada’s main absentee

Canada was surprised by the Martiniques who opened the scoring in the 10th minutee Minute when Emmanuel Riviere received the ball after a poor reception from Marc Anthony Kay. Rivier’s shot hit Kamal Miller before hitting the post to enter the net.

However, Canada really started playing after that and scored three times within ten minutes.

Kyle Larren header corner kick from Junior Hewlett (16 .).e Accurate). Then Tajon Buchanan made an offer. He quickly beat right-back Romario Bartellieri to cross the direction of Jonathan Osorio, who turned the ball into the goal (20).e). He then made the same kind of run of show towards Hoilett, who was patient before handing over to Stephen Eustaquio, who fired a powerful shot from the center of the penalty area (26).e). Theo Corpiano completed in 89e.

necessary goal

“The start of the match didn’t bother me,” said Canadian coach John Herdman. I think we got off to a good start and they scored at a good time.

“I told them we haven’t allowed a goal in a while and it can happen in the first 15 minutes,” Herdman said. It can be a gift to give us a chance to respond. “

Herdmann more than once insisted on the importance of Martinique’s goal.

He emphasized that this objective was necessary. We could have played two more games without conceding and then facing a giant like the USA. “

good answer

The important thing for Herdman is that his men were able to respond quickly to Martinique’s goal just six minutes before Kyle Larrain equalized.

USA Today Sports’s photo Kyle Larrain headed home to add to the net for Canada on Sunday in the Gold Cup.

“The guys got to work and scored goals very quickly.”

Herdmann warned that nothing will be easy by the end of the group stage in a week.

It will be tight in this group with the United States there. I think everyone wants to finish first to take control of their destiny in the next round. “

Buchanan shine

Canada temporarily leads Group B and will play its next match on Thursday against Haiti, which plays the United States on Monday night.

The Canadian national team should play the tournament without left-back Alphonso Davies, who has an injured ankle.

In his absence, Tajon Buchanan was brilliant in the left lane.

It was he who led the Canadian offensive with several ascents against Romario Bartellieri who was completely overshadowed by events.

He was definitely having fun,” John Herdman said with a grin. We can already imagine merging with Alfonso. We saw him at the start of camp and he was great.

“Our winger loves to play freely and attack the full-back, and that’s what he did with a great performance.”

discipline

Salvadoran official Ivan Arcades Barton Cisneros handled the match with an iron fist, and distributed eight yellow cards, five of which were in Canada.

Commenting on the referee’s performance, John Herdman shrugged his shoulders with a malevolent smile.

“It’s a championship and it’s the first match, we would have liked more leniency, he admitted. But he set his standards and he rules the way he wants.”

Having said that, it was the lack of clarity or consistency in the administrator’s decisions that confused everyone.

“The problem is that players didn’t always know why they were being punished,” Herdman said.