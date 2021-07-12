Critics exhausted in 2016, Sean Penn in Cannes restoration

Greetings, polite applause, shouts? Saturday evening, just before midnight, there is no doubt that the audience’s reactions will be rarely scrutinized under the Palais des Festivals gold medals, after the ceremonial parade of science day.

Sean Bean, 60, presents this movie based on a true story, the story of a father who astonishes his daughter with it Magnetism and its ability to make life a wonderful adventure , but it performs at the same time Secret life of bank robber and counterfeiter According to the summary.

The movie, about which little information has been leaked, is A portrait of a young woman struggling to heal wounds from her past, while rebuilding her father and daughter’s relationship , more than twenty years old, between 1970 and 1990, according to the production team.

The stakes are high for the legendary actor because filming is a family affair: He’s taking the lead in one of his films for the first time, alongside his 30-year-old daughter Dylan and son Huber Jack. The son of.

Sean Penn has a long history with the festival: he first competed a quarter of a century ago, as an actor, with She is so lovable (1997), by Nick Cassavetes, participated in the Palme d’Or as director for the third time.

The last attempt was a bitter failure, with last face, there are five years. This fifth feature film tells the story of a humanitarian doctor, played by Javier Bardem and his colleague, played by Charlize Theron, who fell in love during a mission to Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2003.

Laugh and uneasiness during the press presentation and a fatal criticism of a mixture of genres… He was beaten in Cannes .

Catherine Deneuve returned after suffering a stroke

California-born Sean Penn who achieved critical and public success with films such as to the wildThe principled and united outdoor pursuit won’t be the only star to shine on the red carpet on this fifth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Another film legend, Catherine Deneuve, 77, returns to Cannes a year and a half after suffering a stroke, and 57 years after her christening in Cannes will precede him on the steps. Cherbourg Umbrellas (1964), by Jack Demme (1964), winner of the Palme d’Or.

A regular at the festival – her last appearance was in 2019 when she presented the Palme d’Or to South Korean Bong Joon Ho for his movie. parasite – , the famous French actress who starred in 140 productions appeared in Emmanuelle Bercot in his life, out of competition.

Its general delegate said there had been no outbreak of COVID-19 infection in Cannes

There is no gathering [foyer d’infection] It was Cannes Film Festival General Delegate Thierry Frémaux announced on Saturday the fifth day of the event organized against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday we did more than 3000 tests and [on a eu] Zero positive cases. All this to say that the rumors about a house in the city were unfounded. We are all very anxious, we all want to set an example, for the festival to end, and for the pandemic to stop. He said this shortly before the examination began.

Zero positive test. It was one day the day before and two average since opening Festival president Pierre Lisquiere said on Twitter.

On Thursday, after photos were posted on social networks showing moviegoers not wearing masks during screenings, Mr. Frémaux stepped onto the board, reminding people that wearing masks is the norm indoors. So far, a message from Pierre Lisquiere to this effect is broadcast at the beginning of each show.