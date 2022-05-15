Gomorrah’s first title in Europe

In a wonderful atmosphere, Lugano played today in the final of the Swiss Cup against St. Gallen in a match started by the Algerian international player Mohamed El Amine Amora on the bench.

Lugano did not wait long to open the scoring in the fourth minute of the match to start their match perfectly, but the opposing team managed to equalize in the 20th minute.

One minute before the end of the first term, midfielder Olivier Custudio gave the lead to Lugano, who returned to the dressing room leading in the score.

In the second half, Gomorrah’s colleagues did not give any gifts to St. Gallen and were able to score two goals in the 58th and 68th domains.

After 10 minutes, the coach decided to call the former ES Setif striker Ammoura, who got two great chances, the first when he dribbled a defender and gave the ball to his colleague who missed an empty goal, and the second when he dribbled. He passes the goalkeeper but pushes his ball away a little.

The final result is 4-1 for the team of Lugano and Gomorrah who won their first title in Europe, just a few months after starting their first experience outside Algeria.

Muhammad Al-Amin Amora summary: