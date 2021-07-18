Good start for Kuessipan in France

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the director of قال A questionnaireMyriam Feriault, was pleased to see her film appear in 17 additional theaters.

Nearly 10,000 admissions

According to the distributor of the feature film in France, Les Alchimistes, A questionnaire Approximately 9,690 admissions were recorded in one week.

In absolute terms, the result is modest, but given the time period, it is very encouraging! This was explained by email Timothée Donay, who handles distribution and programming to the Alchimistes.

First of all because the film is far ahead of other indie movie releases, and above all because word of mouth is excellent and allows us to increase the average number of viewers per show every day, as the trend is declining everywhere else.

We recall that A questionnaire It won the Best Film award at the 21st Auban International Film Festival in France last year.

A questionnaire Inspired by the novel of the same name published by Eno writer Naomi Fontaine. Filmed in the Innu community in Uashat mak Mani-utenam and in Sept-les, it tells the story of two teenage friends of Innu.