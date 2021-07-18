Totally crazy return from FC Montreal to Saputo Stadium!

CF Montreal celebrated their return to Quebec City with an exciting match full of action and twists. Fresh faces made the difference and Wilfried Nancy’s men came back from behind to win 5-4 on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

It was difficult for Montreal fans to ask for the best, or even expect such an outcome for this meeting. Both Mason Toei and Ahmed Hamdy scored a double.

The Egyptian soon becomes a favorite of the Montreal fans. Hamdi took Nacho Piatti into the air by dribbling the entire Cincinnati defense to tie the game 4-4 in the 74th minute. At the end of the game, he once again cast his magic words to allow Montreal to snatch the three points.

When he left the campaign for the first time, Joaquin Torres served as a striker alongside Tui. The Argentine proved his coach’s health by scoring in the 34th minute. His American friend was the spark plug for both the return of the local team (the twenty-first and seventy-sixth places, on penalties).

James Pantimes was a bit shaky, especially early in the game. Cincinnati scored all four of his goals in the first 46 minutes, with his first four shots on target. The Quebec goalkeeper even played a trick when Brenner stole a ball to him in a moment of hesitation.

The Brazilian striker scored twice, while the goalkeeper of Munjanin and Gustavo Valicella did it once each.

This is Montreal’s first victory over Cincinnati in four duels. The club has finally gotten rid of its pet rage.

the other half

90 + 7′ – Done! Montreal sticks and collects all three points!

90′ – Medunjanin finds himself alone in the area and shoots! Basong, like a hero, blocks the ball and saves a goal!

87′ – The Montreal goal! unbelievable!!! HAMDI Benefit From An Expensive Makeover! His shot is unquestionable! It’s 5-4 Montreal! What a comeback!

85′ – Too close! Do not ascend a Torres hit until after a solid hook. The environment blames itself!

74′ – The Montreal goal! Miracle! Torres explodes in the final third and gives himself some space. Ahmed Hamdi speeds up and catches his football Torres. Al-Masry goes there with a precise surgical strike! It’s a 4-4 tie!

72′ – The Montreal goal! Toei pays the penalty well and cuts the gap 4-3!

68′ – Mason Toy appears in front of Vermeer! Montreal striker cuts in the penalty area and the penalty kick is calculated!

46′ – A severe blow for Montreal who admits to converting (another) once play resumes, Brenner drops the ball behind Bantimes. It’s 4-2 Cincinnati!

46′ – the start of the half.

first half

45 + 4′ – again! Torres goes there with a shot that hits the post! Bad luck for the Argentine…

Torres fine first half post –

45 + 4 – Toye is well placed in the penalty area and receives the ball. The attacker turns quickly and takes a sharp shot that is blocked by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

42′ – Cincinnati goal! Gustavo Valicella was left completely alone in the box. Pantemis can do nothing. It’s 3-2 FC Cincinnati.

34′ – The Montreal goal! Goalkeeper Vermeer parried Victor Wanyama’s twisted shot, but came back generously. Joaquin Torres returned and scored his first goal in the uniform of Montreal. It’s a 2-2 draw!

29′- Mihajlovic’s free shot on goal. Vermeer must dive to stop!

25′ – Oh my God! Another defensive mistake that could be fatal for Montreal! Maciel drops the ball in favor of Acosta. Fortunately, Pantemis steps in and cuts the pass with flying colors!

Nice intervention from the Panthemis –

21′ – Montreal goal! Mason Toye accepts a superb cross pass from Lassi Lappalainen into the penalty area and heads it! Indeed Toye’s fifth goal this season! 2-1!

14′ – Cincinnati goal! What a huge mistake James Pantemise! The CFM goalkeeper receives the ball and cannot clear it in time! Brenner steals the ball from him and he just has to put it in the net. 2-0 Cincinnati!

13′- The free kick at the entrance to the penalty area is close to finding Lanyama’s header. But we will have a major exit…

10′ – What a missed opportunity! Schweiner’s low shot surprised Vermeer, but the ball hit the post with full force! Mihajlovic snatches the second leg and has an empty net, but his shot crosses the net! will blame himself…

9′- CF Montreal is trying to create equality. Joel Waterman continues the attack and spots Matthew Choener on the right flank. The center of Quebec is found in the hands of the goalkeeper.

6′ – Cincinnati goal! Haris Medunjanin completes an impressive counterattack. His shot surprised James Pantimes. 1-0 Cincinnati.

2′ – Torres! On his first start in the MLS, the CF Montreal midfielder went there with a powerful shot that hits the crossbar!

1′ – start of the match.