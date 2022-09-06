Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: finally the date for the presentation of new smartphones

All eyes are on Apple, which is organizing its traditional business Back to School Keynote for iPhones and Watches. But the Cupertino company is not alone in organizing a big conference on the back burner. According to the invitation, tweeted by American journalist Mark Gorman, Google is preparing its weapons as well, and is planning to hold an event on October 6, at 4 pm (French time). It is worth noting that this will not only be an online event, but a publicly organized conference.

The program of such a conference promises to be downloaded. In fact, on this occasion, the manufacturer will formalize the full technical sheet of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, the high-end smartphones that it revealed part of the design during Google I / O in May 2022.

The two smartphones shouldn’t be the only stars at the event. It is also expected to be the first connected watch from America, called the Pixel Watch, which is scheduled to be very officially marketed in the fall. One last device with more discreet aroused At I/O, he will undoubtedly be on the event program: the Pixel Tablet, a touchscreen tablet that complements the Pixel ecosystem. Its characteristics, apart from its sealed chips Tensor and Possible compatibility with the penhas not yet been clarified.