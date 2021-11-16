Google Pixel Fold: Has the foldable smartphone been delayed…or even canceled?

The big race for foldable smartphones is now in full swing. Samsung, at the helm of the pack, clearly expects its results to explode in 2022 With 13 million models sold. But in this mini-game, new competitors gradually come to compete with the Korean juggernaut, and among them, google browser. In fact, the American giant has been planning for several months To release its first model in the field, Pixel Fold. A phone that until then seemed to be on track for the end of the year, But it can finally be postponed … or even simply canceled!

In fact, according to a digital supply chain consultant (DSCC), Google has made it clear to several sources that it has put their orders on hold and is ignoring their Google Pixel Fold model.. A pause can’t be one for some, which can actually just be an obvious cancelation of their launch!

If one is not sure of the reasons that prompted Google for this decision, one can think that the current crisis in semiconductors could have been decisive. Another explanation, PhoneArena claims that Google could not have produced a Google Pixel competitive enough to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Currently in upgrade -.