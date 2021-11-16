Jonathan Drouin: Dossier ‘Severe Sensitive’

Managing Jonathan Drouin’s profile is becoming more and more difficult, both for the Montreal Canadiens and the media.

This is the remark made by host Jean-Philippe Bertrand and journalist Marc-Andre Perriot on Monday’s La Dose podcast.

Some netizens were outraged that reporters reported that Jonathan Drouin got the go-ahead from doctors to face the Boston Bruins last Sunday.

The striker exceeded his turn because he did not feel comfortable enough.

“I apologise, but no colleague has given this information by any tacit indication,” said Perreault, after regrouping it a bit. The facts are as follows and have been given by Dominique Ducharme: Joe has the green light and is not comfortable, That’s it.

“People, stop throwing rocks at the media. It annoys me a bit, it’s always the media’s fault, while Jonathan Drouin was treated with respect.”

Jean-Philippe Bertrand, wondered if the situation would not cause discomfort in the team’s locker room, knowing that several players are completely messed up at the moment.

“I think of a guy like Brendan Gallagher, I remember the photo in the playoffs, his face bleeding as he continues to play. And there, since the beginning of the year, we won’t hide, his body holding tape and spindle.

“So when he hears that Jonathan Drouin doesn’t feel comfortable playing… I’m convinced that in the Habs locker room, there’s a bunch of guys grumbling.”

The truth is that not everyone deals with pain the same way. Every athlete’s body is different.

“Not everyone has the same pain tolerance threshold,” said Marc-Andre Perrault. We can think of an extreme example, the example of Shea Weber who played practically without thumbs and knees. scrap.

“But Darwin has it right, it’s his body. The Canadian is clearly not putting pressure on Joe, and that could be the good news, because we respect his decision.

“We walk on eggshells. Yes it is a very delicate matter. We will not make bunkers…”