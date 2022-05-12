Group shots against Pierre Boliever in the second debate

The current leader of the Canadian Conservative Party leadership race, Pierre Boliever, was attacked on all sides by the remaining candidates during the first formal campaign debate held in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

After the abortion issue itself suddenly called for a Tory campaign, Mr. Polevyri had to be attacked from the left through the mouths of Jean Charest and Patrick Brown, as well as from the right in the person of Leslyn Lewis. Life candidate and deputy.

Even if he asserts several times that he does not intend to reopen the debate, the candidates criticize Pierre Boiliver for not revealing the essence of his thoughts on this subject.

Elected officials also traded blows at the “Freedom Caravan”: some accused the leader of being slow to show support for the protesting truck drivers, others, notably Mr Charst, who accused him of supporting an “illegal blockade”.

Pierre Poliver has promised to fire Bank of Canada chief Teff McClem, whom he accuses of acting as an “ATM counter” for the Liberal government, printing money on demand and raising rates.

Declaring the Bank of Canada to be “financially illiterate,” as the candidate did, is “irresponsible” in Jean Charest’s eyes.

“If you were an investor who wanted to come to Canada and you heard this kind of statement from a member of the House of Commons, you would think you are in a third world country. We cannot afford to have a leader that undermines trust in institutions. Conservatives don’t,” Mr. Charst criticized.

It was the first debate for the mayor of Brampton and former Ontario Conservative leader Patrick Brown, who used his first speech to warn the public about an “unelectable” leader.

“The choice facing the party is clear: Do we want an unelectable leader who fends off voters, falls into liberal trappings, offers vague answers to contentious issues like abortion and turns conservatives against each other?” swing.

If it was the stinging tone of the conversations that caught the eye during last week’s informal debate in Ottawa, Mr. Poelivry seemed to turn the temperature down, even as he seemed to enjoy the attention given to him.

Moderator Tom Clark, a veteran Anglo-Canadian television journalist, sprinkled an hour and a half of discussion with more personal questions, sparking laughter from the audience and helping to get to know the candidates better.

Mr. Clark wanted to know which book the candidates were reading these days or their favorite TV series.

In the “Political Hero” section, Pierre Pouliver chose Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier, a Quebec and Catholic who led the country between 1896 and 1911.

Mr. Charest chose Darcy McGee, an Irish immigrant who was one of the Fathers of the Canadian Federation. He was murdered in 1868, a year after the British North American Act.