Haiti | A new government will be formed on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry

(Port-au-Prince) A new government will be formed in Haiti on Tuesday headed by Prime Minister Ariel Henri, who was appointed by President Jovenel Moise before his assassination, an official close to the executive told AFP.

The source said that the current interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will resume in this new government his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This announcement seems to put an end to the confrontation between MM. Joseph and Henry vie for leadership of the executive branch.

PHOTO VALÉRIE BAERISWYL, Agence France-Presse Archives In this new government, the current interim Prime Minister, Claude Joseph (above), will resume his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“For several days, Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have doubled down on working meetings that will lead to the formation of an inclusive government with Ariel Henry as prime minister and Claude Joseph as foreign minister,” the official said.

There will be no president. The task of this new government will be to organize general elections as quickly as possible.”

The scales finally turned in favor of Henry, who over the weekend benefited from the support of a group of ambassadors representing the following countries: Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union, as well as the Special Representative of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Special Representative to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In a statement on Saturday, the “core group” called for “the formation of a consensual and inclusive government.”

“To this end (the core group) strongly encourages Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry to continue the task entrusted to him to form such a government,” the ambassadors added.

The funeral of Jovenel Moyes, who was shot by an armed commando group at midnight on July 7, will be held on Friday.

Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old surgeon, is on his third ministerial trial. He held the position of Minister of the Interior from January to September 2015, then Minister of Social Affairs and Labor from September 2015 to March 2016. He also served as Minister of Public Health from June 2006 to September ( September) 2008, before he became president. of employees from September 2008 to October 2011.