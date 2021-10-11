He kills his brother because of the COVID-19 vaccine

Authorities say a man in the US state of Maryland is accused of killing his brother and wife in what could be a case of misinformation related to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the indictment, Jeffrey Burnham allegedly killed his brother Brian Robinette, a pharmacist, because he believed he was killing people with a COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reports.

The investigators came to this conclusion based on the statements of the accused, which he allegedly gave to his mother the day before the tragedy.

Burnham then allegedly told his mother, Evelyn, that he wanted to confront Bryan about the government’s poisoning of people with the vaccine. He is said to have said on several occasions that the victim “knew something”.

Legal documents show that the two victims, Brian and his wife Kelly, were shot multiple times with a .40-caliber handgun.

Police reportedly found Brian Robinette’s body on the first floor of the house and Kelly’s body in a second-floor bedroom. Sockets are also found throughout the residence.

It is said that Jeffrey Burnham later stole his brother’s red cruiser before stopping at a stranger’s house to request gas. This person, who was identified by the police as a witness, allegedly stated that the accused had told him that he would see him on TV and that his brother was killing people with the vaccine.

Brian and Kelly are survived by two children.

The Crown Prosecutor is calling for the suspect in this case to be indicted. Jeffrey Burnham is being held without bail.