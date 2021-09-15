Heredity is not only related to first-degree relatives

primary Each year, approximately 44,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed.

Of those affected, nine out of ten are over 50 years old.

Heredity can have an effect on cancer risk. Some are inherited genetically. This is the case with colon cancer: there is a genetic predisposition to it cancer. Until now, scientists considered that only the children, parents and brothers of a person with this disease are at risk. According to a study by the University at Buffalo, published in cancer Epidemiology, second- and third-class people are, too. These are uncles and aunts, grandparentsand grandchildren, nephews and nieces, but also great-grandparents and great-cousins ​​representing the third degree.

Higher risks to loved ones

To conduct this study, the authors collected data from more than 1,500 cases of early colorectal cancer, that is, before the age of 50, registered in the state of Utah, in the United States. According to their findings, first-degree relatives of a person with a colorectal cancer Early in life, you are six times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the age of 50, compared to the rest of the population. For second-degree relatives, the risk is three times higher, and for third-degree relatives it is 1.56 times.

This work also showed that people have a 2.6 times higher risk of developing colorectal cancer at any age if they have a first-degree relative with colorectal cancer. Colon Cancer at an early stage. The risk is 1.96 and 1.3 times for second and third degree relatives, respectively. In addition, the risk of early colon cancer with all degrees of association is higher than that of colon cancer at any age.

Wider examination?

“This work is important given the increasing rates of early colorectal cancerThe study’s lead author, Heather Och-Balcome, an assistant professor of epidemiology, said. detect Early colonoscopy is often recommended for first-degree relatives of someone with early colorectal cancer. Following these findings, the study authors suggest that early detection could also be beneficial for second and third degree relatives. They add that it is important for these people to be able to discuss this topic with A doctorEspecially when discussing colon cancer screening.