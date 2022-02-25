Olhar Espacial discusses women’s participation in science

It is estimated that only 30% of scientists in the world are women. Increasing this percentage and encouraging the integration of women into science is one of the main challenges today, and this Friday’s Space Gaze (25), which will also remember some women who had a great involvement in astronomy, but did not receive due recognition.

Our guest will be Lillian Sagan, a master’s student in Astronomy Education at IAG/USP, with an Extension in Astronomy Education at the University of the South Pacific Institute of Physics. She has been a university professor in addition to her work in basic and early childhood education, working in the field of science communication by presenting and producing a science-themed podcast, ViaCast, supported by Jornal of the University of the South Pacific.

Lillian also leads activities within the Via Saber group, which brings scientists closer to the public, and promotes events such as Ask a Scientist. Since 2019, it has organized events to encourage girls to pursue scientific careers, such as “Astrominas”, as well as giving lectures on women in science.

Lillian Sagan will be the guest on Friday (25th) at Olhar Espacecial. Photo: Lillian Sagan

Presented by Rafael Riggs, Editor-in-Chief of Science and Space at Netcost-Security, and Marcelo Zurita, President of the Paraiba Astronomy Society – APA; Member of SAB – Brazilian Astronomical Society. Bramon Technical Director – Brazilian Meteor Watch Network – and Regional Coordinator (Northeast) for Asteroid Day in Brazil, spatial view It is broadcast live, every Friday, at 9 pm

