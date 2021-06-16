Honor is preparing its own foldable smartphone Magic Fold

Every major tech maker will soon need to have at least one in stock. What then? A foldable smartphone model of course! This kind of phone, a privilege to a happy few since its launch – and let’s be honest, especially from Samsung! democratization continues, Which should accelerate further by the end of next year العام. We’ve seen Xiaomi launch a device, then prepare a second, while Samsung launches in the coming months Supplying screens to many of its competitors. Brawl to which a new competitor is added: the Chinese factory Honor.

Honor Magic Fold – Credit (s): GSMarena

Actually, A new Supply Chain Report, taken up by GSMArena, announced that the company, I recently resigned from the former parent company of Huawei, will follow in its footsteps and launch a foldable smartphone. called “Magic Fold”, It will use the technology of Chinese specialists Visionox and BOE to equip itself with a foldable screen, with Version to be released by the end of 2021. What can we hope for a large number of new devices near the end of the year, especially since the report states that the signed devices of Vivo and Xiaomi will be released before the Magic Fold!