FIQ and Quebec coexist

The Quebec government and the Health Professional Federation (FIQ) are signing a comprehensive agreement in principle that affects nearly 76,000 professionals.
Treasury Board Chair Sonia Label announced Tuesday via her social media networks.
The agreement covers not only working conditions, such as job creation and overtime work, but also wages and regional disparities.
It has now been confirmed, and the agreement will be presented to members next week.
On May 26, the FIQ and its own inclinations, FIQP Tuesday adopted in the National Assembly a recommendation to the associations on obtaining a mandate for a general strike.
At the time, the union demanded a 12.4% increase spread over three years, including 7.4 in payroll compensation.
