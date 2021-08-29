How to update google chrome

Want the new Google Chrome feature you just heard about in an article at Lemon Squeezer? Not a problem ! We explain how to force a Google Chrome update to take advantage of the latest news.

Update Google Chrome on Windows 10

Usually, Google Chrome updates automatically by default. Updates occur when you close and reopen your browser. A recalcitrant update can still be forced. For this :

Open Chrome

Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar

If an update is already about to be installed, you will see a button google chrome update Green, orange, or red depending on the date the update is available since then and hasn’t been installed yet

Green, orange, or red depending on the date the update is available since then and hasn’t been installed yet Click on google chrome update To start updating your browser now

You can also force an update check. For this :

Open Chrome

Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar

go to the Settings

At the bottom of the left column, click About Chrome

If the browser has not already done so, it will check for new updates – if applicable button Restart Chrome To start the installation

Update Google Chrome on macOS

Update Google Chrome to Android

On Android, Google Chrome updates are handled by the Google Play Store. To force an update search:

open the Play Store on your smartphone

on your smartphone Click on your profile picture at the top right

touch. Contact. Link App and device management

Look for Chrome in the “Available Updates” section.

If you find Chrome there, tap Update next to the app

Update Google Chrome on iPhone and iPad

As on Android, Chrome updates are managed through the App Store app. To force a Chrome update:

open the App Store On your iPhone or iPad

On your iPhone or iPad Click on your profile picture at the top right

Scroll down the list for Chrome If updates are available

If updates are available If Chrome is present, press the button Update

Install a trial version of Google Chrome

Your browser is up to date but you want to get the latest Chrome news before anyone else? We advise you, besides the stable version, to install Chrome Canary. This version collects the latest news that will later be found in the public version.

Grinding is pretty stable at the moment but you should still be prepared to run into some bugs. Chrome Canary is available on Windows, macOS, and Android smartphones. To download it, simply type chrome canary On Google or on the Play Store.