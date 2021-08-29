How to update google chrome

Want the new Google Chrome feature you just heard about in an article at Lemon Squeezer? Not a problem ! We explain how to force a Google Chrome update to take advantage of the latest news.
Update Google Chrome on Windows 10
Usually, Google Chrome updates automatically by default. Updates occur when you close and reopen your browser. A recalcitrant update can still be forced. For this :
- Open Chrome
- Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar
- If an update is already about to be installed, you will see a button google chrome update Green, orange, or red depending on the date the update is available since then and hasn’t been installed yet
- Click on google chrome update To start updating your browser now
You can also force an update check. For this :
- Open Chrome
- Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar
- go to the Settings
- At the bottom of the left column, click About Chrome
- If the browser has not already done so, it will check for new updates – if applicable button Restart Chrome To start the installation
Update Google Chrome on macOS
Just like on Windows, Chrome updates are automatic on Windows. To force recalcitrant updates:
- Open Chrome
- Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar
- If an update is already about to be installed, you will see a button google chrome update Green, orange, or red depending on the date the update is available since then and hasn’t been installed yet
- Click on google chrome update To start updating your browser now
You can also force an update check. For this :
- Open Chrome
- Go to the three dots menu in the upper right next to your avatar
- go to the Settings
- At the bottom of the left column, click About Chrome
- If the browser has not already done so, it will check for new updates – if applicable button Restart Chrome To start the installation
Update Google Chrome to Android
On Android, Google Chrome updates are handled by the Google Play Store. To force an update search:
- open the Play Store on your smartphone
- Click on your profile picture at the top right
- touch. Contact. Link App and device management
- Look for Chrome in the “Available Updates” section.
- If you find Chrome there, tap Update next to the app
Update Google Chrome on iPhone and iPad
As on Android, Chrome updates are managed through the App Store app. To force a Chrome update:
- open theApp Store On your iPhone or iPad
- Click on your profile picture at the top right
- Scroll down the list for Chrome If updates are available
- If Chrome is present, press the button Update
Install a trial version of Google Chrome
Your browser is up to date but you want to get the latest Chrome news before anyone else? We advise you, besides the stable version, to install Chrome Canary. This version collects the latest news that will later be found in the public version.
Grinding is pretty stable at the moment but you should still be prepared to run into some bugs. Chrome Canary is available on Windows, macOS, and Android smartphones. To download it, simply type chrome canary On Google or on the Play Store.
