Hot start for Damien Warner and Pierce Lepage in the decathlon

Warner completed the 100m in 10sec 12/100, a time identical to the decathlon record he set in Austria in 2019. To give an idea of ​​his speed, this time it would have secured him a place in the 100m semi-final alongside André de Grasse and Lamont Marcel. Jacobs a few days ago.

I’m glad that when I was doing the warm up I could feel my legs not working. I was wondering what was going on. But at first, the adrenaline kicked in and gave me a great start , Warner explained after the first trials of the day.

Pierce Lepage was third in the 100-meter wave, like Warner, at 10.43.

Warner continued his record breaking day by jumping 8.24 meters in the long jump. This is another Olympic record for the event, but not a world record, to which he also belongs at a distance of 8.28 metres.

I am not sure what happened. It was a much better jump than I thought. I turned to my coach and told him the distance was more than 8 metres. I don’t know how you did it, but I’ll take it Canadian laugh.

Damian Warner in the long jump Photo: Getty Images / David Ramos

Lepage also won his wave with a 7.65-meter jump.

In throwing the ball, LePage dominated 15.31 meters, the best result of his career. Warner finished fourth in the event with a throw of 14.80 meters, his best this year.

It’s a great performer away from home. I was nervous in the first tests. I think I could have run faster. We always want to be better. But I’m very happy with my throw LePage analysis.

Canadian Pierce Lepage surprised everyone with his best shot in the decathlon. Photo: Getty Images/AFP/BEN STANSALL

The two Canadians dominate the provisional overall standings. Warner leads with 2,966 points, followed by Lepage with 2,773 points. Australian Ashley Moloney is close to 2741 points.

I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this decathlon. I will continue to run and compete in hopes of achieving my goal. Quote from:Damien Warner, first in the provisional ranking

The 20th will do the high jump and the 400m later on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they will wrap up their program with 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m.

Georgia Ellinwood is eighth in the sevens

In the heptathlon, Canadian Georgia Ellinwood, competing in her first match, finished fifth in her 100-meter heats with a time of 13.47, a good time with 1,055 points.

Canadian Georgia Ellinwood on a trip. Photo: Getty Images / Patrick Smith

The 25-year-old from British Columbia then finished third in the high jump in a four-way tie with Austrian Ivona Dadic, Belgium’s Noor Wiedets and Poland’s Adriana Solek. The four athletes crossed the crossbar at a height of 1.83 m. Only Belgian, Nafissatou Thiam, jumped 1.92m.

I made a small slip in the middle of the race. I want to be more consistent. But I’m glad to leave Ellinwood said.

In the cumulative ranking, the Canadian took eighth place with 2071 points. It is 105 points behind Thiam’s top spot.

You are fighting yourself. I want to improve my performance every day. That is the goal and it has been working well so far. Quote from:Georgia Ellinwood, eighth in the provisional classification

The race sevens will then participate in the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw, and 800m events.