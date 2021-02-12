How did marine animals become wild?

Hinatia Chatal Ojordoy 4 minutes

Only one gene from a zebrafish had to be altered in order for the bones, muscles and joints to grow in the pectoral fin of this mutant fish!

That might explain this mutant fish pioneered by Harvard researchers well Vertebrate evolution and transmission from sea to land. These scientists created a type of zebrafish and by modifying only one gene they were successful Bones grow in their fins! This change marks an important development in the NOur understanding of the evolution of marine vertebrate animals that became terrestrial …

Fish with elbows!

Note fact: that wasn’t enough Changing only one gene to induce modification in the fin bones Thoracic – called the “proximal radial” – which connects the joint to the rest of the zebrafish. With this mutation, scientists found Development of a new set of long bones They are called “intermediate rays” which can be expressed with the really existing nearby diagonals and thus form A joint that may resemble an elbow Human.

This mutation shows that Simple genetic changes can develop complex structures. The researchers did not have to alter the genetics of a muscle, joint, or bone. A single genetic change orchestrates the entire system : “In this one-time mutation, you get new bone, create the joint, and create the muscle attachments all at once, ”confirms lead author Matthew Harris, Associate Professor of Genetics.

The Members are an evolutionary innovation Key, it allows vertebrates to walk and birds to fly. Where is this important scientific discovery from? Because this genetic analysis of zebrafish made it possible to show it How might marine species evolve In progress Appendages in the form of limbs.

From sea to land …

Despite these interesting first results, the question is whether these New bones change the function of the pectoral fins Zebrafish are still present. The next steps in this study will be to determine whether the expression of these new bones is sufficient Affects fish movement “It would be very exciting to see, for example, what happens if we put a mutant on a platform,” asks Professor Harris.

With this discovery, it would finally be possibleExplain how vertebrates took their first steps on Earth Millions of years ago and uncover the many genetic mechanisms and developments required to achieve this. “While this is not the complete story, what we see is a window into a mystery How to move from a fin to a modern tipThe researcher explains.