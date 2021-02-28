How has human activity affected the environment?

March 3 will take place World Wildlife Day. Several studies, especially I mentioned before a play SalamanderAnd the It turned out to be an evolution Natural diversity It could happen before our very eyes in a few generations, in particular As a response to human pressure. Explanations.

In 1950, there were 2.5 billion people on the planet. Today we are at 7.8 billion. Intensity has implications for the environment. Takes An example of poaching, Which concerns large companies Pisces. Regulations dictate networks that allow the little ones to pass. The problem is that the adults are the most fertile and when they disappear, Its numbers decrease accordingly in cod or codFor example.

Overfishing Thirty years later he started in the 1960s Collapse of the workforce. The remaining cod is found to be 10 cm smaller. Their sexual maturity, which was around 5 or 6 years old, was reduced to just 2 years. This is how fish have, in a few decades, changed their physiology to adapt to the difficulties.

