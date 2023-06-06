How to apply for a nexus card: Easy Ways

As a seasoned Nexus card holder, I can affirm that the privileges and conveniences I have received are incredibly beneficial, especially for someone who travels frequently between the United States and Canada. The Nexus card has made international travel a lot smoother for me, and in this article, I will share with you detailed steps on how to apply for your Nexus card and the manifold advantages it brings.

What is the Nexus Card?

The Nexus card is essentially a trusted traveler document issued jointly by the U.S. and Canadian governments. It allows pre-screened travelers expedited processing through customs and immigration when traveling between the U.S. and Canada by air, land, or sea.

Why Should You Apply for a Nexus Card?

As a Nexus cardholder, the advantages I’ve enjoyed have significantly improved my travel experiences. Here’s why you should consider applying:

1. Expedited Processing Through Customs and Immigration: The most significant benefit of the Nexus card is the expedited processing it provides at the borders. This results in shorter wait times, less hassle, and a quicker, more seamless travel experience.

2. Access to Pre-Check and Global Entry Programs: In the United States, a Nexus card automatically qualifies you for the TSA Pre-Check program and CBP’s Global Entry program, all without any additional fees. This results in expedited security screenings at airports and quicker border crossings.

3. Cost-Effective: At $50 for a five-year membership for adults and free for applicants under 18, the Nexus card is significantly cheaper than other trusted traveler programs.

4. Environmental Friendly: Using a Nexus card for land travel means fewer idling times at the border, reducing your carbon footprint.

How to Apply for a Nexus Card

Step 1: Determine Your Eligibility

Before applying for a Nexus card, ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements. Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, pass criminal history and law enforcement checks, and satisfy other requirements set by both governments.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application

Applications for the Nexus card can be made through the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) website run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. After creating an account, select NEXUS as the desired program, and complete the application form.

Step 3: Pay the Application Fee

Upon completing your application, you’ll need to pay the application fee of $50 for adults. Remember, applicants under 18 years are exempted from the fee. Payment can be made using a credit or debit card.

Step 4: Schedule an Interview

If your application is conditionally approved, you will receive a message in your TTP account with instructions to schedule an interview at a Nexus Enrollment Center. The interview is a vital part of the application process, as it allows officials to verify your information and determine if you’re a low-risk traveler.

Step 5: Attend the Interview

On the day of your interview, bring your valid passport and another form of identification, such as a driver’s license. If you are a lawful permanent resident, bring your permanent resident card.

Step 6: Final Approval and Receiving the Card

If your interview is successful, you will be approved for the Nexus program. Your Nexus card will be mailed to you and should arrive within 10 business days.

As a Nexus card holder myself, I can affirm that the process is relatively straightforward and the benefits are certainly worth the effort. My travel between the U.S. and Canada has never been more convenient. There’s no need to queue for hours to cross the border or clear airport security. The Nexus card has saved me valuable time and made my travel experiences more enjoyable.