How to check your Winners Gift Card Balance

Winners gift cards can be a wonderful surprise to receive, granting you access to a vast array of apparel, home goods, and more. However, before planning your shopping spree, you’ll want to know exactly how much is on your card. This article serves as your comprehensive guide to checking your Winners gift card balance, ensuring you know exactly what you have to spend.

Winners Gift Cards

Winners, a part of TJX Companies, is a popular off-price retailer that offers brand-name clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, beauty products, and housewares. A Winners gift card allows the holder to purchase any item from their stores across Canada.

These gift cards come with no expiry date and are available in multiple denominations. They can be used in combination with other payment methods and can be reloaded at any Winners store. Knowing the balance of your Winners gift card is crucial for planning your shopping and maximizing the use of the card.

Steps to Check Your Winners Gift Card Balance

There are three primary ways to check the balance of your Winners gift card: online, over the phone, and in-store.

1. Online:

The most convenient method to check your Winners gift card balance is online. Here are the steps:

a. Visit the official Winners website.

b. Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on Gift Cards under Our Stores section.

c. On the next page, click on the “Check your balance” link.

d. You will then be asked to enter the gift card number and the CSC (Card Security Code). These can be found on the back of your gift card.

e. Click on “Check Balance,” and your current gift card balance will be displayed.

2. Over the Phone:

Another method to check your gift card balance is by calling Winners’ customer service. Here’s how:

a. Locate the customer service number on the back of your gift card.

b. Dial the number and follow the automated prompts.

c. You will be asked to enter your gift card number and possibly the CSC.

d. The automated service will then provide you with your current gift card balance.

3. In-Store:

If you prefer to check your balance in person or are already planning a visit to a Winners store, you can check your gift card balance at any register. Here’s what you need to do:

a. Visit any Winners store.

b. Approach the customer service desk or any register.

c. Present your gift card to the associate and ask them to check the balance for you.

d. The associate will then scan your gift card and provide you with your current balance.

Keeping Track of Your Balance

It’s important to keep track of your gift card balance, especially if you use it over multiple shopping trips. Regularly checking your balance ensures you know exactly how much you have left to spend. Also, remember to use your gift card responsibly. While it’s tempting to spend it all at once, planning your purchases can help you get the most value from your card.