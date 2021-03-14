How to register for the beta test server – Marseille News

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 is coming soon with a new kind of story mission that resembles a dating simulator. While that, Venti restart, and Rosaria’s arrival are exciting, you can try testing the beta 1.5 of the update. While you may not be able to go in, here you will find how to try to sign up for the Genshin Impact 1.5 beta testing server, and you will find the release date for everyone as well.

As for what we know will be coming in the near future, the release date of version 1.4 is on the horizon with the Windblume Festival to celebrate the beauty of Spring. Fans will be able to participate in a lot of activities, but Rosaria is undoubtedly the headlines despite being only four stars.

While anyone can try out version 1.4 in just one week, here’s how to try to sign up for the Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta Test Server.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5 release date

The Genshin Impact Update 1.5 release date is expected to be on April 28th.

The release date of this Genshin Impact 1.5 update depends on whether miHoYo maintains its consistency for six weeks between each release, which it has maintained since its launch and the game’s first release.

April 28th is six weeks apart from March 17th, so it is time to expect a new release.

As for the characters you can expect, some leaks indicate Baizhu will become as playable as Rosaria.

Baizhu is the NPC who has been in the game before and pretty much everyone has relied on him to become playable thanks to his extravagant outfits.

It’s unclear if it will be released in Update 1.5 as a playable character like Rosaria, but Datamin supposedly suggests it will.

How to register for the Genshin Impact Update 1.5 beta test

You can try to sign up for the Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta Test Server.

The Genshin Impact Update 1.5 Beta Test Application Form has been shared on Twitter and you will need to fill it out for a chance.

Know that you will need an email address associated with your miHoYo account, and that you will also need to have an in-game UID as well as a UID for the forum.

This basically means that there is no chance of being accepted if you are not on the forums.

Additionally, you will also need a good number of free hours to take part in the test, but be aware that you are unlikely to accept a Genshin Impact Update 1.5 beta server.

Participants also have to sign a nondisclosure agreement to prevent information from being disclosed, but things like Hu Tao and Rosaria always come out.

