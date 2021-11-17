Huawei Nova 9 test: without 5G, it’s hard to show

The Nova 9 is based on a 50MP main image sensor, with its f/1.9 (23mm equivalent) wide-angle optics, which has been widely honored in terms of design. It is accompanied by an ultra-wide angle module (8 MP, f / 2.2 optical) and two sensors with a resolution of 2 MP each, one for depth measurement and the other with optical macro (f / 2.4). A set after all is a classic, which also allows the Nova 9 to deviate from the Honor 50, which is based on a 108MP main sensor.

Unit principle: 50 megapixels, eq. 23 mm, f / 1,9

In broad daylight, we can applaud the choice made by Huawei, which favors finer detail and contrast, and which avoids excessive anti-aliasing. On the other hand, we observed a moire effect (Striped gangs) are present in at least various elements of our test scene. However, the smartphone is able to deliver accurate shots, slightly saturated in certain areas.

At night, the Huawei model shows better controlled treatment than Honor’s method. The colors remain fairly bright, and even if the smoothing softens the whole, the whole is far from understated.

50 megapixel mode

The 50MP mode, for its part, didn’t really fit in our tests. In the daytime, the result is comparable, even less convincing, as contradictions lose focus. Night shots are so smoothed out that it seems more appropriate to be satisfied with pixel binning.

Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2,2

We generally don’t expect a miracle from this ultra-wide angle unit. Fortunately, the Nova 9 provides acceptable results. To its credit, we note a slightly better textured exposure than that of the competing models (the playing card in our scene is a bit exposed), but the whole is lacking in detail.

Ranking on average for daytime photo practice, night doesn’t work on the Nova 9. General smoothing removes most of the information from the image, and processing to correct it distorts many elements. See the characters on the book cover in our quiz scene…

Front and video unit

The Nova 9 offers a 32MP front-facing module for taking selfies. These have the advantage of being detailed, even if we notice the hot colorimetry app by default. This unit, like the one on the back, allows you to shoot up to 4K at 30 fps (60 fps in Full HD). Huawei follows the current trend, and allows social media followers to use front and rear sensors simultaneously to create videos of different formats.