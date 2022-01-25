Improvised Hockey – Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson was not a happy man. Late in the second period, he sought revenge for Christian Dvorak by trying to get Jared Spurgeon into a fight, but eventually threw the gauntlet against a player who was overweight at Ryan Hartmann. After the match, Antarian was still raging, because he didn’t really like this match.

“You throw it out the window, VIDEO. All the guys in this dressing room know we can play better. It’s been a long ride. We’ve just played some good matches. But even when you’re tired, you have to find ways to play better. We’ve given up goalkeepers. The goalie. Wild was flying in an offensive zone, it looked like a little hockey for most of the game.”

– Josh Anderson

Dominique Ducharme explained it well. At 5-1 after 40 minutes, he didn’t want to prolong Kayden Primo’s ordeal. And he had the opportunity to present his first NHL minutes to Michael McNiven. In his fifth season with the organization, McNiven made his NHL debut in a challenging environment.

“It was a great experience, good 20 minutes. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought, it’s surprising when you know me. I wish I had known a different result. Wild has a good team, has fast and talented players. It opened my eyes to the match in this league.”

– Michael McNavin

Like Anderson, Cedric Paquette made a very clear assessment of this thaw in the face of the wilderness.

“In our area, the wild was easily skating with the disc. When we got the disc, we lost it. We couldn’t get to the other side of the ice.”

– Cedric Beckett