Inglobe acquires Alberta-based MPE

Quebec-based Englobe Engineering and Environmental Services has acquired MPE, an Alberta-based multidisciplinary engineering consultancy.

This acquisition, the value of which has not been disclosed, will contribute to the expansion of Englobe’s activities in Western Canada.

“MPE’s suite of services fits naturally with Englobe’s existing municipal infrastructure offerings, which will significantly increase the strength of the company’s impact,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Following this transaction, 230 MPE employees will join the Englobe team of more than 2,800 employees in Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

In recent years, MPE has been involved in improving the basement sewage capacity of West Fish Creek that serves the city of Calgary, building a sewage treatment facility for the city of Vermillion and rehabilitating Cameron bypass lines to irrigate the St. Mary’s River drains.

“We are very excited to welcome these seasoned MPE professionals into our family,” said Mike Cormier, co-chair of Englobe. We are particularly impressed by his pioneering expertise in water resources engineering, which will be an excellent complement to our strengths and services. We are thrilled to be working with MPE to become a Canadian leader in our areas of expertise.”

This transaction is the next chapter for our business and will support the achievement of our growth goals. “Our team is very excited to join Englobe, who share our strong values ​​to protect the environment and communities,” said Gerald Feldman, MPE President and CEO.

Inglobe isn’t its first acquisition this year, as it has already acquired Terraprobe in Ontario and Prostatix ​​in Alberta. By 2023, the company wants to double its turnover. In 2020-2021, she participated in 38 of Canada’s 100 largest infrastructure projects.