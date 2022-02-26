Intrusion by an “unauthorized third party” | The Luminerie Alouette victim of a major computer malfunction

A computer malfunction hit the aluminum producer in September, caused by a “security incident related to unauthorized third-party interference”.

The company, Luminerie Alouette, said in a statement that cyber security professionals are investigating the event, which occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday.

In recent days, many experts have warned that Ukraine’s allies may be exposed to cyberattacks from Russia. In response to a question during a press conference about the possible connection between the conflict and the event at the Aluminerie Alouette, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said he had long known that Russia was using cyberattacks to try to destabilize democracies around the world.

The Prime Minister stressed that the country’s cybersecurity centers are working to protect Canadians in the virtual world.

[Les centres de cybersécurité] We are currently working to monitor the attacks we receive, but also to prevent other attacks. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Sept-Îles emphasized that despite the disruptions, “aluminum production continues in a safe manner.” Aluminerie Alouette noted in its press release that an update will be made soon. At the time of writing, the company has not responded to an interview request from Journalism.

Hit where it hurts

In response to economic sanctions imposed by the West, the best means available to Vladimir Putin is to use cyber attacks, according to Nora Polahia Coppins, a professor of computer engineering at Montreal Polytechnic and an expert in computer security. Therefore, Russia’s president could target “infrastructure that could freeze a country or affect economic aspects,” she explains, without referring specifically to the case of the Aluminerie Alouette.

But during a cyber attack, it is difficult to find the person who committed the gesture, and Frederic Cobbins, a professor of computer engineering at Montreal Polytechnic and an expert in computer security, supports. “They make sure to launch a disguised attack to avoid being tracked down again,” he asserts.