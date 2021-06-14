iOS 15: Security updates will be available for download separately

Users will be able to opt out of iOS 15, while still benefiting from security updates.

The next version of iOS will introduce a significant novelty; Being able to download security updates without necessarily switching to the new version of iOS. Users will already be free to choose to switch from iOS 14 to iOS 15, without depriving themselves of the security fixes that the update provides. A novelty that Cupertino shrugged off when presenting the new version of the operating system at WWDC.

as spotted ZDnet, Apple is already referring to His website This: “ iOS now offers a choice between two versions of software updates in Settings. You can upgrade to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released, to get the latest features and the most comprehensive set of security updates. You can also continue to use iOS 14 and take advantage of important security updates, until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major release. »

Many points are still not entirely clear about this novelty. How long will users be able to stay on an older version of iOS while enjoying security updates? Will they have to go through iOS 15 to take advantage of iOS 16? Will this freedom of choice be restricted over time? Questions that are difficult to answer at this time.

It still looks very interesting for users whose devices were not recent enough to install the new version of iOS. They can actually update their hardware in terms of security, without having to overload their memory with a very large operating system.

This freedom, iPadOS users will also be able to enjoy, as shown The page dedicated to the operating system on the Apple website. However, it will be necessary to be patient, as iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are not expected to be released before the next school year.