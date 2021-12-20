iPad Air or iPad Pro M1: Boulanger offers 5, 10 or 20X for free to equip yourself without stress

When we think of a touch screen tablet, we necessarily think ofIPAD from Apple. Designed, functional, and versatile, it has been refined over generations to become a true everyday companion, whether for entertainment or office tasks. Apple has managed to diversify the range to meet all expectations: the iPad mini for those who prioritize portability, the iPad for a less expensive experience, the iPad Air for the ultra-thin and light design, and the iPad Pro 11 or 12.9 inches mostly. Complete experience.

If you are considering purchasing an iPad for your digital entertainment and/or professional tasks on the go,

iPad Air or iPad Pro

Why choose iPad Air?



Ultra-thin (6.1mm thick) and lightweight (458g) design

10.9-inch Retina display (27.7 cm diagonal, 2360 ppi, 1640 ppi, 264 ppi) with display real tune Compatible with Apple Pencil

Compatible with Apple Pencil Apple A14 Bionic Sextuple-Core . Processor

Battery life up to 10 hours

The brightness and vibrancy of colors on the iPad Air display is unparalleled. You will be able to play and draw with your Apple Pencil and use popular apps like Microsoft Office where Adobe Photoshop, communicate with your relatives and colleagues through the camera, watch your favorite content in broadcast or offline, photograph, scan, movie …

Why choose iPad Pro?



Choose between an 11″ screen liquid retina (27.9 cm diagonal, definition 2388 x 1668 stitches) or 12.9 inches Liquid Retina XDR (32.8 cm diagonal, 2732 stitches defined by 2048)

From 8 to 16 GB of RAM and storage capacity of up to 2 TB

With the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil (optional), your desktop follows you everywhere, all day long. You can multitask seamlessly from one app to another, take handwritten notes with the pen and turn them into typed text, do 3D design or play music. Take and edit or edit photos or videos directly from your iPad Pro before you share them. It unlocks a world of creative and productive possibilities for you!

But don't delay too long if you want to take advantage of it