“It is a privilege to be able to continue in this profession,” explains Marie-José Turcotte

March 14, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

The first woman to host an athletic program in Quebec ended her last term on Sunday with the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

The show ended with a touching tribute that can be seen again by clicking on the image above.

Marie-José Turcotte during her last broadcast, March 13, 2022.

Photo: Radio Canada

I was told there would be something at the end of the show, but I didn’t know whatMarie-José Turcotte, captured to Guy A. Lepage, on the set Everyone is talking about it. It was a great modification. There is evidence that I was once young! It was impressive. I have very nice colleagues.

Marie-José Turcotte now realizes, in hindsight, the role she has played in the media landscape. I never realized I was a pioneer. I had a flicker, yes. I knew I was entering a different environment, I was the only woman. I was not unanimous. Some thought I didn’t belong. People don’t want me there. But I didn’t want to find out, because I was having so much fun.

Having covered 17 Olympic Games, including 15 as a news anchor, she is very proud of the Gémeaux Awards she has received. It affects me because it is a peer vote. It comes from people who understand and know the business. This is impressive.

But his biggest pride is that it has stood the test of time. I’ve left a tooth on the air. It wasn’t always like that on TVyou remember. Now we let women age on the air. It is positive. For me, it was a privilege, each time I was assigned to the Olympic Games. It was an honor for me to continue in this profession.

