Italy’s Lamont Marcel Jacobs wears gold over 100 meters in Tokyo

Lamont Marcel Jacobs (Italy) won the gold medal in the 100m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, on August 1, in 9secs 80. He beat Fred Kerley (USA) and Andre de Grasse (Canada). South Africa’s Akane Simbin is in fourth place. Jacobs succeeds Jamaican Usain Bolt.

From our special correspondent in Tokyo,

The enemy has definitely changed the era, this 1He is August 2021 in Tokyo, after Usain Bolt’s boom years. Orphaned by the Jamaican, the Olympic 100-meter sprint may not have found a new champion. But he has a new hero: Lamont Marcel Jacobs.

He was fastest in the final with a time of 9.80 seconds, beating Fred Curley (US), second in 9’84, Andre de Grasse (Canada), third in 9’89. South African Akane Simbin finished fourth (9’93), slightly better than in the final of the Rio Games (5 .)NS). Nigerian Enoch Adejoki was injured and did not make it to the finish.

The first European holy one since 1992

After a false start that disqualified Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain), Lamont Marcel Jacobs won the race, beating the odds. The main achievement of the arms of the 26-year-old sprinter, born in the United States, was truly the title of European champion indoors over 60 meters …

The Italian thus became the first European to win the Queen of Distance at the Olympics, since Briton Linford Christie in 1992.

“Five or six days to understand what just happened”

Surprised to find out, Lamont showed Marcel Jacobs his joy. ” It’s unbelievableHe is high. Now I’m starting to realize. Before, this wasn’t the case… It’s a dream come true. I don’t have the words to describe this moment. When I got to the final and put on the start, I was like “You can do it, you can do it, you can do it!” »

For Lamont Marcel Jacobs, the succession of Usain Bolt is a source of great pride. ” It’s unbelievable that when I watched Usain in 2008, 2012, and 2016, I was like, “Wow, winning the 100m at the Olympics is awesome!” And now it’s my turn! I haven’t slept all week and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight either! I think it will take five or six days to figure out what just happened “in conclusion.