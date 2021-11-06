Stu Cowan doesn’t think leaving Alexander Romanov on the podium is the answer

On his return from the American West, the Canadian crossed swords with the Detroit Red Wings at Bell Center. For this occasion, Dominique Ducharme decided to leave aside the young Alexander Romanov, a decision that surprised many people, both supporters and analysts.

Ducharme decided to confide in Chris Weidmann and Sami Nico in the third pair instead. The coach obviously tried things, but leaving Romanoff wasn’t the answer and it won’t be until Montreal is in a position to make the playoffs.

That’s what Montreal Gazette’s Stu Kwan believes.

Canadians should let Romanov quickly learn HI/O Bonus https://t.co/LQlLjrwmQR pic.twitter.com/t05FoKRvSG Hockey indoors/outdoors (HabsIO) November 6, 2021

Kwan does not want to exclude the Russian. In order to develop it, this is not the solution. yI agree with that, if you want to leave the Romanovs aside, just send him to Laval.

The experienced columnist wants CH to allow the young defender to make mistakes. The team wants to live with its mistakes, this is how the young man will improve. And anyway, the team will be eliminated in December, so that makes any difference whatever the reason for a goal or two?

one thing is certain, romy Kwan believes he has the physique and size to play in the NHL. He’s a defensive man in the NHL, he says.

He must learn the mental side of Game (When to be aggressive on the disc holder and when not to).

He will find outStu Kwan said during the podcast with Rick Green, Andrew Berkshire, and host Julian McKenzie. Will the Canadian have patience with the youngster and want to teach him or will with every little mistake he will have to watch the next game on the podium? This is the question Kwan asks.

Former Canadian defender Rick Green agrees with Stu Kwan. Green is a huge fan of the young defender and believes that changing him to become a Blue Line partner in every game is not good for his development. Ducharme will soon have to find the best defender to Romanov’s right (or left) and leave him there for a few matches. The problem is that Southpaw has played with just about everyone and it clearly didn’t work out.

We must keep hope in him and not give up. – Rick Green

Andrew Berkshire concluded by saying that transitions with disk, a Fitness Trainer Accept that with a defender who has a lot of offensive potential, like Erik Karlsson and Thomas Chabot for example, because they will give you 50-60 points each season. But the Romanovs are not. He must rely on his physical and defensive presence to be successful.

