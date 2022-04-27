Jada Pinkett Talks Trouble, Will Smith Spotted In India – La Nouvelle Tribune

while slap will Smith to me Chris Rock Still making headlines, meanwhile, the American star was spotted in India. According to media reports, will Smith It will be in Mumbai. He was reportedly seen in good shape as he posed for pictures with his fans. Representative “King Richard” He pointed to the waving to his nearby fans who were shouting: “and will”.

“Deep healing”

This appearance comes after recent statements made by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Over the past week, she announced that she is her family after the events that unfolded at the Oscars “Focus on Deep Healing”. “Given everything that has happened over the past few weeks, the Smith family is focused on a deep recovery.”She said before the Facebook live episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday.

Banned from attending the Oscars

Remember that profession will Smith Taking a new turn after being slapped Chris Rock. Attending the Academy Awards or any other academic event is prohibited for a period of 10 years. He also resigned from the Academy and publicly apologized for his attitude toward MC Rock at this year’s party.