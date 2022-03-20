Ukraine: LEGO statue of Zelensky to raise funds

An American toy company decided to support Ukraine in its own way, by creating a figurine of President Volodymyr Zelensky in his now famous green outfit to raise funds.

The Citizen Brick Initiative has raised $145,388 donated to Direct Relief to send medical supplies to Ukraine, according to the company’s Instagram page.

In addition to these figurines that sell for $100, the Chicago-based company has made small blue and yellow Ukrainian flag Molotov cocktails available for $5.

Already out of stock on March 6, new statues of the president have been created, but they have flown since Thursday.

“Due to the limited supply of necessary parts, we will not be able to manufacture more. We hope you will consider making a direct donation to Direct Relief or another related charity instead,” Citizen Brick posted on Instagram.