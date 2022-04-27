The $5 Million Ring, Is That What Montreal Was Missing?

Over the next few weeks, A giant ring with a diameter of 30 meters will be installed At the entrance to Place Ville Marie in Montreal.

Cost of this artwork: Five million dollars.

“The Ring is an ambitious project, just like our city, which alone justifies a visit downtown,” says Michel LeBlanc (without laughing), president and CEO of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce.

“This new symbol of Montreal will find a special place in our hearts and in images that will travel around the world,” believes Yves Lalumiere, CEO of Tourism Montreal.

Well hello.

The Ben

Having said that, have you been to Chicago before?

It’s my favorite American city.

One of Chicago’s top tourist attractions is a large stainless steel chest located in the middle of Millenium Park.

It looks like a giant drop of mercury.

Every day, tourists from all over the world go to photograph themselves in front of a ram.

I did. With my wife and son.

Therefore, the ring …

Wow, why not?

Having said that, I have two questions to ask.

Montreal already has a gigantic statue that can delight urban art lovers all over the world: the Three discsby the famous American artist Alexander Calder.

It’s Montreal’s most important public artwork, but you can’t see it from downtown, because it’s installed in Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Only people who are regulars at Piknic Électronik can benefit from it.

Entrepreneur and patron Alexander Telfer wanted to move this massive structure (worth between $150 and $200 million) to downtown Montreal, but his excellent idea went unheeded.

Why didn’t we do that instead?

I would have seen this statue at the foot of Mount Royal or in the middle of Place Ville Mare…

a pearl for frankstein

Second question: All is well and good installation of a large ring at Place Ville Marie, but…

Have you seen the state of the city?

It’s like giving a beautiful gem to a mummy.

You might go to Tiffany’s, if the person you’re buying a gorgeous five million dollar necklace from sounds like a punch in a meat pie, I’m not sure it makes a difference.

Can we start by making the city less ugly?

Currently, do you know what is the main attraction of the city?

Construction sites, cones and orange pits.

This is where the tourists take their picture.

It seems to me that when your house collapses, do not put a stained glass window in your living room.

I am good !

Five million dollars for a giant ring 261 million dollars to allow people to fly to the Magdalen Islands…

Are we that rich in Quebec?

I wish we could organize circuit visits for the pupils who study in the old schools…

“Look, it’s beautiful, isn’t it? Come now, let’s eat pizza! With mushrooms like your school…”