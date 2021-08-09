John Cooper appointed coach of Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics

Canada Hockey League also revealed on Monday that Bruce Cassidy, Peter Debor and Barry Trotz will be its assistants as the country tries to reclaim its Olympic gold medal.

Cooper will soon begin his ninth full season as head coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. He is the longest serving coach in the NHL.

He served as the coach of Team Canada at the 2017 World Championships, where he won the silver medal, as well as assistant coach with the North American team in the 2016 World Cup.

I have so many fond memories of the Olympics, whether I watched matches when I was young or was winning an unforgettable gold medal. Quote from:John Cooper, Team Canada coach

I am happy to help create lasting memories for all Canadians when our team competes for the gold medal. , confirmed.

Canada won the Olympic gold in its last two appearances lifeNational Hockey League In 2010 and 2014. He won the bronze medal in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but the team was mostly made up of hockey players who play in Europe.

the lifeNational Hockey League It is still in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reach an agreement on the participation of its athletes in the Beijing Olympics. The schedule, revealed in late July, calls for a truce to allow players to travel to China.

Experienced assistants

Bruce Cassidy will make his international debut for the men’s national team. Promoted to coach the Boston Bruins in 2017 after a season as an assistant. He began his NHL coaching career with the Washington Capitals in 2002-03, then worked as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2005-06.

Bruce Cassidy Photo: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Peter Debore was an assistant coach with the Canadian National Team at the Worlds in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2015. He won the gold medal in 2015. He was named head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights midway through the 2019-20 season. Head coach in Florida, New Jersey and San Jose.

Peter DeBoer behind the bench at the Golden Knights Photo: Reuters/USA Today

Barry Trotz represented Canada four times as an assistant coach at the World Championships, winning the gold medal in 2003 and silver in 2009. He also won the World Cup in 2016 as a coach, assistant coach for Team Canada. He is entering his fourth season as a coach for the New York Islanders, having coached the Nashville Predators (1998-2014) and Washington Capitals (2014-2018) for 15 seasons. In his final season in Washington, he led the Capitals to the first Stanley Cup in the organization’s history.

DC coach Barry Trotz lifts the Stanley Cup in 2018. Photo: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

The Olympic team management group, unveiled in February, consists of General Manager Doug Armstrong, Assistant General Manager Ken Holland, and Deputy General Managers Ron Francis, Roberto Longo and Don Sweeney.