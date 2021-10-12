The UCI takes part in the evacuation of 165 Afghan refugees

The UCI and its partners participated in the evacuation of 125 Afghan nationals.

It is very important for the UCI to deal with the members of the cycling family who are suffering as a result of the situation in Afghanistan. I am pleased that our efforts in this direction provide an opportunity for those concerned, under decent conditions. UCI President David Lappartient announced in a press release.

Since the events that took place in the country during the month of August and in view of their consequences for a part of the population, especially women, the UCI has put itself at the service of the members of the cycling family, including the life or physical integrity of which has been threatened, to allow them to leave the Afghan territory.

In an interview with NewsUCI President David l’Appartient was happy to announce that the group is now safe and sound after several weeks of effort.

We’ve been working hard for about a month with the UCI, CEO of Israel Yotam Polizer, and myself to evacuate 125 people from Afghanistan. Half of the citizens are cyclists or members of the cycling family, journalists, artists, judges and people who need our help LaPartint said.

This extensive operation was carried out in cooperation, in particular with Canadian Sylvan Adams, owner of the Israeli Start-Up Nation team who presented the project to IsraelAID and funded this evacuation.

Of the evacuees, 38 will return to Switzerland; Others will be hosted in Canada, France, Israel and the United States.

In the end, we saved lives, that’s the most important thing, but we also decide their future, it’s a big responsibility! Quote from:David LaPartient interview in Cycling News

In total, 165 Afghan nationals have managed to leave Afghanistan as part of the efforts of the UCI and its partners since the events in their country began.