Light therapy speeds up recovery

Photomodulation, a technique derived from light therapy, can speed the healing of burns up to the third degree.

Ultimately, the researchers want photobiomodulation to be a new treatment for people with burns.

Light therapy can be a way to combat seasonal depression. People in general are exposed via A jellyfish with white rays, imitating sunlight and has many benefits. According to a study recently published in the journal Scientific ReportsLight therapy can have other advantages. Researchers believe photomodulation – a technique derived from light therapy – could speed up the healing of burns. Photobiomodulation is usually used to relieve pain and promote healing and tissue regeneration. To reach this conclusion, the researchers tested this technique on rat burns. The result: Help reduce inflammation by activating a protein that controls cell growth and division.

Ultimately, photobiomodulation can be a cure

“Photodynamic therapy has been used effectively in supportive cancer care (to relieve cancer patients), macular degeneration (part of the retina) age-related Alzheimer’s disease, Praveen Arani, one of the study authors confirms. A common feature of these diseases is the central role of inflammation. This work provides evidence that the photomodulation-activated protein has the potential to reduce inflammation, while promoting tissue regeneration.Ultimately, the scientists’ goal is to combine photobiomodulation with other treatments aimed at treating burns.

First, second and third degree burns

The researchers carried out their work on so-called third-degree burns – the most serious – over a period of nine days. There are three degrees of burns, determined by the amount and depth of tissue damage. When burned skin is red and dry, but without blisters, it is a first-degree burn. For example, it can be a superficial sunburn. The second degree is divided into two categories: superficial (when it is swollen, red and oozing, with blisters containing fluid) and deep (when the burned skin, under the white blisters, is pale. In this case, the deep layer of the affected dermis as well as the nerve endings). Finally, a third-degree burn is recognized by the brown or black appearance of the wound, without blisters and hollows. Around it, nerves are destroyed, and muscles and bones can also be affected.

In the event of a burn, what to do?

When an individual burns himself, the first thing to do, of course, is to keep it away from the heat source. If the burn is severe, it should be covered with a blanket or non-synthetic clothing to prevent thermal shock. All without taking off her clothes, especially if it is sticking to the skin, she should keep it completely. If the wound is less serious, you should pass water over it, with a temperature of 15-25 degrees, for at least 15 minutes. But if the casualty feels cold or unwell, stop immediately. If you suspect the severity, never hesitate to call emergency services at 15 or 112. And lastly, the last tip: Never apply a cream or ointment right after a burn and never use ice or very cold water, as this can damage the wound. .