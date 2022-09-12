Jonathan Drouin justifies his choice

Montreal Canadiens striker Jonathan Drouin wants to successfully reconnect, and he must at least bring the number change back to memory of the best moments of his career.

Present at the organization’s annual golf tournament at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac on Monday, he left the Quebec 92nd to find the 27, a bib he has notably excelled at with the Halifax Mooseheads, in the Junior Hockey League of Quebec, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I’m happy, it’s a number I’ve worn all my football career, dwarf and junior. I’ve always loved it and since I was in Montreal, it hasn’t always been available. This summer, it was free and I was able to take it.

However, it will take more to ensure a smooth season for Darwin after he lost his large share of games in recent campaigns.

“I just don’t want any injuries. In the past three years it’s been a good start to the season and then injuries kept me out of training. I want to stay healthy,” he said.

Drwin played 105 regular season games and 10 playoff games as of 2019-20.