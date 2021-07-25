Judoka eliminates Ekaterina Goeka in seventh place in the world

Goica, who is ranked 28th in the under-52kg world rankings, was unimpressed by his opponent. Quebecers were very combative early in the duel, but Van Snick was the first to score thanks to waza-ari.

The two fighters spent several seconds on the ground after that. The Belgian took advantage of this streak and was able to make an arm lock one minute after the end of the regulation time. Guica tried to break free, but to no avail, which led to his elimination.

I’m really disappointed and I think I could have done better , said Al-Kindi, emotional after the fight. I should have paid attention to the ground and got up faster in order to attack a little more.

Charline van Snick also defeated Guica in the second round of the 2019 World Championships.

Guica was participating in his second Olympic Games and does not plan to participate in those in Paris. It ranked ninth in Rio. The Canadian was injured last March at the Tbilisi Grand Prix. She then underwent surgery on her right hand before returning to compete at Budapest Worlds in June.

On Monday, it will be world champion Jessica Klimkett to jump on tatami mats in the under-57kg category. Arthur Marglidon will also be in the under 73kg weight class.