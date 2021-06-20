June 2021 Africa Center Newsletter – Initiative

The latest measures announced regarding the pandemic open up a much calmer and more socially satisfying time than the one we just lived through.

The Africa Center will be happy to reopen its doors to groups when possible. We remind you, at the moment, that the center is open in the afternoon from Tuesday to Friday. It will be closed throughout July.

Be up to date with the news on the site.

I wish you a good disassembly.

Africa Center listened to the call of the indigenous San peoples in Africa!

On February 1, six South African San (1) indigenous leaders and supporters began a 1,497 km march through South Africa, from Knysna to Cape Town, to protest oil and gas exploration in the Okavango Delta in the hope of sensitizing the international community.

The Afrika Center is pleased to support them by joining over 150 organizations (from Canada and abroad) in signing a letter that will be sent on 4 June to Canadian officials demanding accountability and action on plans to do so. Canadian company ReconAfrica, which aims to develop “the last great oil discovery on Earth” in South Africa.

This letter highlights the enormous threats ReconAfrica proposed development poses to human rights, local livelihoods, and the fragile and world-famous ecosystem of the Okavango Delta, which provides water for more than one million people. We ask the Canadian federal government to honor its commitments regarding human rights and the environment.

(1) The term san (pronounced /san/; plural san) tends to replace bogemann, used during the colonial period. The French name “Bochimans” is derived from the Dutch word “bosjesman” introduced by the Boers which literally means “bush men”, “bush men” or “bush men”. The English settlers used the literal translation “Bushmen”.

