Scarlett Johansson: Glad Black Widow Is Less “Sexual” Than Before

Scarlett Johansson is pleased that she was able to make the Black Widow character less sexual in her upcoming film that focuses on the character.

• Read also: Two sanciris for Father’s Day

• Read also: Cultural activities: what to see this weekend

Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, has been a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since her brief debut in Iron Man 2 over a decade ago. The character originally appeared in skimpy clothes, but the actress believes her image has evolved in the franchise, with the most visible change in her upcoming movie.

“It has definitely changed and I think part of that change (…) is coming from me as well,” she told Collider. I am a mother and my life is different. Clearly 10 years have passed and a lot has happened and I have a completely different and more developed understanding of myself. As a woman, I’m at a different stage in my life.”

Reflecting on her previous appearances in the MCU, which included courtship scenes with Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., the 36-year-old admitted that she thought the character was “really sexual” at first. “We’re really talking about it like it’s part of something, like having or something or whatever, like walking a**, really. Tony even referred to it as something like that at some point.”

However, she now hopes that her character will be fully respected as a member of the Avengers superhero team with a story of her own. “Now people, little girls, are getting a much more positive message,” she said. It has been amazing to be a part of this change and to be able to step out from the other side and be a part of this old story, but also to move forward and evolve. I think this is great. “

Black Widow will be released in theaters July 7.