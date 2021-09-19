Horipad Pro Xbox Series X / S game console test: Far from benchmarks

A wired controller requires, fortunately, imperceptible command latency. Thus the accuracy of the analog sticks can be fully expressed, and they also provide good flexibility. We appreciate the small, smooth plastic rings arranged around the circumference of the casing of the sticks, which soften the connection to the axis of the latter, for greater fluidity. However, in our test version, we notice a slight triggering of the right stick ring, which results in small clicks that aren’t very pleasant to the touch or to the ear.

On the directional crossover side, those sensitive to the very loud clicks of those that supply the official Xbox Series console will be happy to know that support in different directions takes place here in silence. Accuracy remains good despite everything, although it is difficult to press well on the diagonals.