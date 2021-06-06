Elon Musk was targeted by the “Hacktivist” group Anonymous

In a video, the hacker collective Anonymous addresses the billionaire CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, accusing him of radically changing his mind about Bitcoin, causing the cryptocurrency to plummet.

Anonymous does not like Elon Musk’s influence on Bitcoin. On Saturday, June 5, an unknown hacker group published on its networks a video clip directly addressing the head of the Tesla company. They believe the latter is nothing but a “rich, attention-seeking narcissist”, particularly through his tweets that have contributed to Cryptocurrency drop.

On May 13, after long praised the merits of Bitcoin and authorized its exchange with Tesla, Elon Musk suddenly Retreatcausing its value to drop by more than 10%. He then justified his decision on environmental grounds, as Bitcoin mining is particularly energy-intensive. However, he confirmed that Tesla would not sell the $1.5 billion bitcoin.

But Anonymous accuses the billionaire, supporting newspaper headlines, of not preaching the same values ​​within his company, which relies on environmentally damaging lithium mines, which are also exploited by children. The group depicted a man showing “contempt for the average worker”, poorly paying his employees and making fun of millions of individuals who sought to improve their lives through Investing in Cryptocurrencies.

Pirates also remember that Tesla Make more profit Through US government carbon credits and not through the sale of cars. The massive buying of bitcoin last January also boosted its earnings. The group suspects that the billionaire was forced to distance himself from this cryptocurrency to continue receiving support.

The video ends with a veiled warning: “You think you’re the smartest person in the room, but you’ve run into an opponent your size. We’re anonymous. We’re the Legion. We’re expecting to see us.” Without clearly responding to this post, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter “Don’t kill what you love, save what you love” a few minutes later.

save what you like – Elon Musk June 5, 2021

This group of hackers, which has no known hierarchy or organization, advocates civil disobedience, defending freedom of information and expression. In the past, he has led large-scale operations against the PayPal payment system (which Elon Musk helped develop) and the Church of Scientology.

Between August 2010 and January 2011, multiple computer attacks were recorded on PayPal partner companies to get them to abandon the use of this service. The latter recorded losses estimated at 4.3 million euros. Then he criticized Anonymous Paypal for blocking the Wikileaks account.