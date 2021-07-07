Kuessipan released in several European countries

the film A questionnaireDirected by Myriam Virault, it is broadcast from 7 July in 90 theaters in France, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The feature film, written by Myriam Virault and Naomi Fontaine, will be shown in cinemas in Paris, Avignon, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Orleans, Strasbourg and Toulouse. He is also in Belgian and Swiss francophone cinemas.

The film was released in German-speaking Switzerland on August 12 and in the Netherlands on September 23. It was also released around the US on March 26th.

Inspired by the works of Naomi Fontaine, the film was shot in the Innu community in Uashat mak Mani-utenam as well as in Sept-les. The film stars non-professional actresses and actors. The main roles are played by two young men from Auchat, Sharon Fontaine Eshpateau and Yami Gregoire. The cast also includes Etienne Galloway, Cedric Ambroise, Caroline Vachon, Mike Eno, Papo Mackenzie, Douglas Gregoire, Ines Distress, and Brigitte Poupart.

Since its release in the fall of 2019, the film has continued to earn honors in Canada and internationally. Among other things, it won the Best Film award at the Quebec City Film Festival as well as the Grand Prix of the 40th Amiens Festival and the Grand Prix of the Kiev Festival.