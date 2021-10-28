“La fabrique du temps”, new issue of “Science Large Format” Thursday evening at France 5

France 5 channel presents to viewers on Thursday evening at 20.55 a new issue of “Science Large Format”. This week the series’ scientific journal presents an unpublished documentary “La fabrique du temps,” which is concerned, as its name suggests, over time, with one of the most complex concepts in our world. A wonderful epic that takes us from prehistoric times to the present day.

© France TV / Grand Angle Productions

Time Factory: Presentation

time control. This is one of our biggest concerns. Since man knows how to calculate, he has tried to understand and measure observable phenomena of time. Whether it is in the past, present or future, time is familiar to us, but it is also one of the most complex concepts in our universe.

From prehistoric times to today, time making has been the subject of enduring scientific research. A group of experts made up of astrophysicists, engineers and historians, follow in the footsteps of these genius inventors who revolutionized our perception of time and the world.

Set in France, Greece, Italy, England, Switzerland and Germany, this film shows how this conquest, synonymous with “factory,” caused technological breakthroughs in the origin of today’s world. A world in which our lives are entirely governed, for better or for worse.

“La fabrique du temps”, a new documentary film written by Hugues Demeude and directed by Herlé Jouon for Grand Angle Productions. The film can be watched on France 5 but also in replays and broadcasts france.tv.